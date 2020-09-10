Jamul residents in need of electricity after Valley Fire cut off their supply





JAMUL (KUSI) – After five days of road blocks in the back country of San Diego, some really good news for the thousands of people who live there.

Now, most of the roads are back open and residents are free to get what they need, when they need it.

Since electricity could be cut off for more than 6 days in some areas, the most critical need for people who live in the area is gas for generators.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with some of the residents about their preparation and how they are working together to get through this challenging time.

Jamul residents are working together to get electricity to their homes. @DanPlanteKUSI spoke with some who were able to return to their homes after the roads were closed. They are worried that if they leave, it may happen again. Full Story: https://t.co/Ey6nSxY3hI pic.twitter.com/u13Je5Rc9I — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 10, 2020