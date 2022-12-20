Jan. 6 Committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ for multiple criminal charges





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House Select Committee investigation into Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will came to a head during a public meeting on Dec. 19.

The year-and-a-half-long inquiry ended in one final meeting where the panel will voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for multiple criminal charges.

