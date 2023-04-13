Janessa Goldbeck, candidate District 4 Supervisor: “Women deserve to feel safe in the workplace”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County District 4 Supervisor currently in a state of disrepute, will resign from his position on May 15 — or so he says.

While debates rage on why Fletcher is waiting until May to step down, several local leaders have called for his immediate resignation.

One such leader, Marine Corps Veteran Janessa Goldbeck, called for his resignation live on KUSI after announcing her candidacy for the District 4 supervisorial seat.