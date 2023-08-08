Janessa Goldbeck: I supported lockdowns because I had bad information

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The special election for San Diego County Supervisor District 4 is set for August 15th, but voting is already underway.

Democrat candidate Janessa Goldbeck is campaigning against three others, all of whom promise to bring better policies than Nathan Fletcher.

Goldbeck has hired Nathan Fletcher’s consultant, Daniel Rottenstreich, as her main campaign consultant. KUSI’s Paul Rudy asked how she would bring different policies than Fletcher, if her top consultant used to work for Fletcher. Goldbeck responded saying the proof is in her “positive” campaign.

Goldbeck also was a big supporter of lockdowns and vaccine mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rudy asked why she supported those failed policies, and she said she simply had bad information. Nevertheless, Goldbeck still supported politicians urge to take away your freedoms.

Looking to the future, Goldbeck explained that if elected, one of her main priorities will be addressing the out-of-control homeless crisis.