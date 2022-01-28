January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and is designated by the United Nations General Assembly as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On “Good Evening San Diego”, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Rose Schindler, a Holocaust Survivor, and Ben Schindler, her son.

Rose Schindler (1929-) Born and raised in Czechoslovakia, Rose was deported to Auschwitz along with her parents, aunt, five sisters and two brothers when she was just 14 years old.

She has written about her story in a book called, “Two Who Survived”, which tells the world what happened during this fateful time.

You can buy to read the book HERE and have the option through Amazon as well (books, e-book, and audio book)