January 6th Committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump within a month of midterm election





The anti-Trump January 6th Committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald J. Trump.

The vote came at the end of what’s expected to be the final January 6th Committee hearing,

The entire January 6th Committee has already been written off as a distraction by Republicans, and the timing of this unanimous vote has come only confirms their beliefs, as we are within a month of the midterm election.

The vote also came the same day as the release of 40-year high inflation numbers.

Trump responded on Truth Social with a series of posts, the first of which read, “Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?”

