Japanese Friendship Garden Cherry Blossom Festival returns in Balboa Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, tens of thousands of San Diegans and tourists rush to enjoy Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship garden.

There’s a time limit on the park’s hundreds of blossoming cherry trees which will lose their petals once San Diego weather begins to warm once again.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at the garden with a sneak preview of its attractions.