Jared Diaz Barrios named Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Youth leader. Academic standout. Selfless volunteer. Now, Mission Hill High student Jared Diaz Barrios has one more title to add to the impressive list of accomplishments in his young life: 2021 Boys & Girls Club of San Diego County Youth of the Year.

Jared was selected Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos in January, was named San Diego County Youth of the Year in March, and will move on to represent the county in the California Youth of the Year competition in April.

Jared is active in the Boys & Girls Club’s Leaders in Training Program and Keystone, a national Boys & Girls Club program encouraging community service. He has completed over 200 community service hours in the past year; helping to serve 500 meals daily at the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on fundraisers to aid fellow clubs in Los Angeles that were impacted by recent wildfires, and partnering with other organizations to feed and clothe area residents in need. In 2020 he was one of an elite few selected for a special service trip to South Africa and had begun raising funds; however, it was postponed because of the pandemic. Jared looks forward to 2022 when the trip will be rescheduled.

“Jared embodies what the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos is all about through his selfless dedication and growth as a leader since he first walked in our doors,” said Cathy Baur, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos. “He has shown a phenomenal work ethic and character and his dedication to serving the community is unsurpassed. We are proud of what he has accomplished and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Jared spends several hours each day at the Boys & Girls Club to study, work on school assignments, meet with friends, play soccer, tutor students, and more. A sophomore at Mission Hills High School, Jared has a 4.0 grade point average, plays setter on the junior varsity volleyball team, and is active in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program.

“The Boys & Girls Club has allowed me to develop very important skills, such as, leadership, responsibility, maturity, and a diverse mindset,” he wrote in his application for the Youth of the Year award. “That skill development has allowed me to be successful in all aspects of life and grow into a person I’m proud to say I am. I have been able to expand my opportunities thanks to the developments I’ve gone through. For example, the skill of respect and maturity that I learned has guided me through school and how to be the best student I can. Finally, the skill development that I appreciate the most that I have been able to develop at the Club is having a diverse mindset; it has helped me create a new perception on how to live.”

Jared has his sights set on attending UC Irvine as a criminology major and aspires to a career as a canine officer, preferably with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.