Jason Cabel Roe: Apparent two systems of justice will dominate 2024 presidential race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite indictments and a crowded GOP field, President Donald J. Trump remains the frontrunner among all the Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. is making headway, but still far behind incumbent, President Joe Biden.

Republican strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on how the 2024 race is shaping up.

Cabel Roe said both Biden and Trump are highly disliked, but will have strong support since they have both already won the election before.

Cabel Roe said many Americans feel there are two systems of justice, one for Republicans and one for Democrats. As we approach the 2024 campaign season, Cabel Roe says this feeling will play a significant role in how Americans vote.