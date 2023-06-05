Jason Cabel Roe blames Trump for past GOP election losses as more candidates enter 2024 race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has officially entered the 2024 Presidential race.

Pence will be campaigning against Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson and Tim Scott, among others, for the GOP nomination.

Republican strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain what Pence’s entrance into the race will do, and which existing candidate may be hurt the most by it.

Chris Christie is also expected to officially announce his candidacy, and Cabel Roe believes Christie’s brash personality is most likely to attract supporters of Donald Trump. But, Cabel Roe acknowledged Donald Trump always outperforms conventional wisdom from the political experts. Cabel Roe also noted that the announcements from these candidates could be attempts to get cabinet positions, or they seriously think they can win the nomination.

Cabel Roe pointed out a lot of people love Trump for what he did as president, but blamed Trump for GOP election losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The first GOP primary debate will be held on August 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconson.