Jason Cabel Roe praises Ron DeSantis choice to announce presidential run on Twitter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be officially announcing his 2024 presidential campaign Thursday, on Twitter.

During an interview on Fox News, Elon Musk confirmed that he will host a Twitter Spaces with DeSantis about his announcement on Wednesday evening. Musk took to Twitter himself to elaborate on how powerful and effective announcing on Twitter will be compared to the traditional mainstream media.

Furthermore, Musk confirmed the Spaces will be unscripted.

Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe is very supportive of DeSantis’ decision to utilize Twitter to make his announcement, as he told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney he is using Donald Trump’s best weapon against him.

Trump was very successful on Twitter while President of the United States, and has refused to return since he was kicked off by the previous owners. Trump still actively posts on his own platform, Truth Social.

Any candidate who announces on this platform will get the highest possible audience. It’s a smart move. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2023

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2023