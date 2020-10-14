Jason Mraz says No on Measure L and how people can ‘Save Our Stages’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Grammy winner Jason Mraz lives in Oceanside where he farms avocados and coffee beans and more through Mraz Family Farms.

Mraz joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his opposition to Measure L sayings, “The other side says it’s saving farms and creating an agritopia but none of that is true. They’re actually building almost 600 homes on a working tomato farm. The current home total in that area is 170, this would triple that in one swipe. We had the Lilac Fires in 2017 and evacuating was terrible. It’s not just Oceanside but Bonsall and Fallbrook that use this one street to evacuate. Plus the area just cannot handle that much new traffic, it’s just not possible. So fire safety, traffic, and it will become the first domino in killing Oceanside’s valuable and historic farmland.”

Mraz is also involved in the SOS/Save Our Stage festival on YouTube and will be performing at the Belly Up to raise money for the National Independent Venue Association’s emergency relief fund.