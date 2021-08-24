Jay Leno’s ‘You Bet Your Life’ coming to KUSI News September 13th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Monday, September 13th, you can watch Jay Leno’s YOU BET YOUR LIFE from 9:00pm to 10:00pm on KUSI News!

YOU BET YOUR LIFE is a comedy show that is propelled by a game with trivia based questions. The show pairs up two people to work together to have fun, answer questions and win some money.

The show is hosted by Jay Leno and his longtime bandleader from The Tonight Show, Kevin Eubanks, joins him as co-host.

Jay starts each episode with a monologue doing things like his infamous Headlines as well as other comedy bits that include funny videos.

Two contestants team up to answer 5 questions… the 5th being a double or nothing question for their chance to win up to $5,000.

Just like the original Groucho version the Secret Word is back. If at any time during their game the contestants say the Secret Word that Kevin revealed prior to their game they will win $500.

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the show coming to KUSI News.