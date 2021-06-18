Jay Mohr to perform at the Grand Comedy Club in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Grand Comedy Club in Escondido will feature comedian Jay Mohr on Friday, June 18th.

Mohr will do two shows at the North County comedy club, one show indoor at 6:30 p.m. and another one at 8:30 p.m. on their patio.

Comedian, actor and best-selling author, Jay Mohr has been performing stand-up comedy since he was sixteen years old. With a career that has spanned over three decades.

Mohr joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his upcoming show and performing in front of a full capacity live audience once again.