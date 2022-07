Jazz Vocalist, Jonathan Karrant, performs “In My Life” live on KUSI’s Patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jazz Vocalist, Jonathan Karrant, performed “In My Life” by the Beatles live on KUSI’s Patio on “Good Morning San Diego”.

Jonathan Karrant – Eclectic Taste

The Music Box

1337 India St San Diego CA 92101

Thursday, July 14th, 2022

Doors at 7pm Doors at 8pm

Seated Show

Tickets $35. & $25.

Concert & Ticket Link: https://musicboxsd.com/event/12085135/jonathan-karrant/