Jazzercise celebrates 54th anniversary of dance cardio workouts





CARLSBAD (KUSI)- Jazzercise is a three generation company and they are celebrating its 54th anniversary of dance cardio workouts. Over the years, Jazzercise has evolved into an effective, mood-boosting, dance cardio workout, with the incorporation of strength training, HIIT, pilates, mobility and more!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the studio in Carlsbad to learn more about Jazzercise and how they are celebrating 54 years in business.

Saturday, Sept. 30th they will be offering a FREE class virtually to anyone who wants to try it out. Visit: https://www.jazzercise.com/ to join in on the fun.

To sign up in advance, visit: ondemand.jazzercise.com

Find a class near you: https://www.jazzercise.com/