JCompany Youth Theatre presents "Matilda"





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joey Landwehr, the JCompany Artistic Director joined KUSI along with actress Gwen Yaruss, who plays Matilda in JCompany Youth Theatre’s production of “Matilda” to talk more about the play.

The Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical “Matilda” will be coming to La Jolla this March.