Jen Psaki has no idea if Joe Biden has ever visited the U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – During Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing, Jen Psaki was pressed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on the crisis occurring at the border in Del Rio, Texas.

Neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris have directly addressed the crisis, or even allowed the media to ask them questions about the out of control situation. A far cry from President Donald Trump’s willingness to answer any and all questions with the media.

Doocy simply asked, “has President Biden ever visited the southern border?”

Psaki shockingly asked to clarify, “in his life?”

Doocy added that him and the Fox News team were looking all morning, unable to find record of any visit to the U.S.-Mexico border by President Biden.