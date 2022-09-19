Jennifer Hudson joins KUSI’s daytime programming weekdays at 11 a.m.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weekdays at 11 a.m. the new Queen of Daytime TV Jennifer Hudson will join KUSI on Channel 51 with her up-and-coming show “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

The singer and actress proudly presented her all-star line up of guests for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego”. Her new show premiered Sept. 12 of this year, the same day as Hudson’s 41st birthday.

Hudson joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney with details about her new show and who will be featured on her home-style set.