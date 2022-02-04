Jensen Meat Company donates largest-ever food donation to Feeding San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego has received the largest ever food company donation from locally cased Jensen Meat Company’s New Plant-Based division.

The product will be distributed this Saturday at their large-scale food distribution.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Allison Glader with Feeding San Diego about the donation.

WHAT: Drive-through food distribution for almost 500 households held in the parking lot of Feeding San Diego’s distribution center

WHEN: Saturday, February 5 from 9: 30 AM to 12 PM

WHERE: Feeding San Diego, 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121