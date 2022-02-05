Jensen’s Meat donates two million “plant-based” burgers to Feeding San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego has received the largest ever food company donation from locally cased Jensen Meat Company’s New Plant-Based division.

The product will be distributed this Saturday at their large-scale food distribution.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out at the Feeding San Diego warehouse to get all the inside details about the donation and the impact it has on Feeding San Diego.

WHAT: Drive-through food distribution for almost 500 households held in the parking lot of Feeding San Diego’s distribution center

WHEN: Saturday, February 5 from 9: 30 AM to 12 PM

WHERE: Feeding San Diego, 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121