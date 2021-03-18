Jerome’s Furniture donates nearly $100,000 to furnish YMCA’s transitional housing complex





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The YMCA of San Diego County’s Youth & Family Services opened a 24-room apartment complex for youth and families who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in Escondido.

To help out, Jerome’s Furniture donated nearly $100,000 to help furnish the 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom apartments.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was live in Escondido with the Director of Community Engagement for YMCA San Diego, Justin Lipford, and the owner of Jerome’s Furniture, Jerry Navarra, to find out more about the project.

Later on Good Morning San Diego, we saw the Jerome’s trucks arrive to the facility, filled with furniture!