Jerome’s Furniture restructures operations in response to COVID-19 quarantine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jerome’s Furniture recently restructured operations to ensure it continues to provide families access to items such as specialty furniture, mattresses, home office, and other furniture needed to function during the COVID-19 quarantine period and afterwards.

Doing so required the company to reduce its employee count by approximately one-third, or 274 staff members.

“In addition, every executive began voluntarily foregoing their entire salary since we closed stores on March 19 under California’s ‘stay-at-home’ order. Our extremely difficult and painful decision to say goodbye to many in our Jerome’s family did not come about easily, but it was necessary” said Brian Woods, CEO of Jerome’s Furniture. “We made these changes not only to stabilize our company in this uncertain time, but also to ensure that we never waiver from our focus to support our valued customers, our Southern California neighbors, and the local communities in which we live and work.”

Approximately 50 percent of the employee layoffs came from Jerome’s Furniture’s corporate office and distribution center. One-quarter of the cuts affected store operations personnel, and the remaining came from the company’s sales staff. Additionally, Jerome’s Furniture will run its distribution center and schedule deliveries five days a week, instead of seven.

“We look forward to reopening all of our showrooms and Dream Shop locations when it is deemed safe to do so. In the meantime, we continue to fulfill orders through our website and digital presence,” said Woods.

