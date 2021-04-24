Jerome’s Furniture unable to meet orders, facing raw material shortages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the onset of the pandemic, folks have found themselves eyeing their old furniture in displeasure.

That lead to record-breaking furniture and home goods sales.

San Diego-based furniture company, Jerome’s Furniture, has not been exempt from this trend.

As a result, furniture retailers have seen long backlogs with higher orders and stay at home orders slowing down production.

Jerome’s Furniture CEO, Brian Woods, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the raw material shortages.

As well as pandemic-related reasons, weather has also been among the reasons for the backlog, such as the severe Texas storm and stuck ship in Suez Canal.