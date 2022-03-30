Jersey Mike’s 12th annual ‘Month of Giving’ celebrates Special Olympics Athletes nationwide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Special Olympics is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs for its 12th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

On Wednesday, March 30, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales, not just profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Jersey Mikes in Kearny Mesa to get all the details on the month of giving.