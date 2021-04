Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving benefits Rady Children’s Hospital

During the month of March, all 50 Jersey Mike’s locations in San Diego County raise funds and collect donations for the Institute of Neuroscience at Rady Children’s. Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. Their goal is to raise 300,000. Over the past ten years San Diego area Jersey Mike’s have donated more than $1 million to Rady Children’s.