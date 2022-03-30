Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ will donate all sales on March 30 to Special Olympics USA Games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving will take place on Wednesday as part of its 12th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign through the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games joining forces with all 54 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in San Diego.

During March, customers have been able to make donations at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant in order to help local Team San Diego athletes with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which will take place in June in Florida.

The “Day of Giving” takes place on March 30, allowing local Jersey Mike’s restaurants to give 100% of the day’s sales, even exceeding profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and local state programs that will attend the USA Games.

Thomas Keady, Area Manager of Jersey Mike’s San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the generous day.