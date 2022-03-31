Jersey Mike’s donates all sales Wednesday to raise funds for Special Olympics





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Special Olympics is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs for its 12th annual “Month of Giving” campaign.

During March, customers have been able to make donations at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant in order to help local Team San Diego athletes with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which will take place in June in Florida.

The generous month culminated in a “Day of Giving” on March 30, allowing local Jersey Mike’s restaurants to give 100% of the day’s sales, even exceeding profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and local state programs that will attend the USA Games.

The focus is to help athletes’ dreams come true.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was at Jersey Mike’s Murphy Canyon location with more details.