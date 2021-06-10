Jersey Mike’s offering FREE subs with donation to Lauren Phinney’s Woman of the Year campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jersey Mike’s is offering FREE subs with a $10 donation to Lauren Phinney’s Woman of the Year campaign with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Between June 14 and June 18, when you donate $10, you will receive a coupon for a free sub. Jersey Mike’s will accept the $10 donations in store.

Only valid at San Diego locations.

Area director and franchise owner, Cathy Brown, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share why she wanted to help raise money for Lauren Phinney’s campaign to help end blood cancer.