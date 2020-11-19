Jersey Mike’s Subs donating 20% of this weekend’s sales to Feeding America





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Food banks across the country continue to address an increased need for food assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To provide everyone with an opportunity to help donate meals to their neighbors in need, Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, is teaming up once again with Jersey Mike’s Subs on a special fundraising event this weekend.

On Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. While a minimum of $1 million will be donated, Jersey Mike’s expects the total to be higher.

Last April, Jersey Mike’s raised more than $2 million for Feeding America, helping to provide 20 million meals* through the organization’s nationwide network of 200 food banks.

Feeding America’s projections indicate that 1 in 6 people in America may face food insecurity this year as a result of the pandemic, some for the first time. “Feeding America is excited to partner with Jersey Mike’s to help food banks across the country provide more meals to people in need,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “This holiday season may look different, especially for the millions of families facing hunger, many for the first time. We encourage everyone join the fight to end hunger.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs Area Director & Franchise Owner, Cathy Brown, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain all the details.