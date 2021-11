Jersey Mike’s Subs to donate portion of sales to Feeding San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All San Diego locations of Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate 20% of sales to Feeding San Diego this weekend from Nov. 20-21.

The organization will use the funds to further eliminate food insecurity in San Diego through food rescue.

Alexandra Colbran, Director of Development at Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the fundraiser.