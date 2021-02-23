Jessica Patterson reelected as Chairwoman of California GOP, update on efforts to recall Gov. Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jessica Millan Patterson was just reelected as Chairwoman of the California Republican Party, the first woman and Latina to fill her seat.

Patterson has led the California GOP since 2019 and in two years increased Republican registration by 624,000.

Under her leadership, the California Republican Party raised $36 million for the 2020 election cycle.

Chairwoman Patterson herself joined KUSI to discuss the fervor of Republicans, and even just Californians, to recall Gov. Newsom.

Patterson mentioned that the effort to recall Gov. Newsom has reached 1.72 million signatures and they hope to get 2 million signatures so signature validation will not be an issue.

The most important goal right now is to get the option to recall Gov. Newsom on the ballot, Patterson added.