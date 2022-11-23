“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21.

The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the Timken to showcase some of the attraction’s more special components.