Jewish Community Center Launches Virtual Engagement for community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) Jacobs Family Campus is launching a multitude of virtual experiences for its members and the community at large in the wake of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The J has created virtual programming for San Diegans to connect with each other, offering arts and cultural productions, fitness workouts, family tips and resources, as well as volunteer and giveback opportunities.

The online resources are free, and open to the community. Online guests are encouraged to interact digitally by posting comments, sharing photos and joining the conversation.

In addition to the digital experiences, The J is also hosting a K-6 Book Drive for the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside. With mandatory home school for districts throughout the county, the students who don’t have access to computers or tablets at home for distance learning will have an even bigger challenge.

For more information on The J, visit www.lfjcc.org.