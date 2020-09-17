Jewish Community Foundation is increasing fundraising efforts to help community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the past six months, as a result of both the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, San Diego’s nonprofit organizations are struggling to raise the funds they need to operate. The demands placed on many of these organizations are growing just as their ability to fundraise to meet these needs is declining.

President and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego, Beth Sirull, discussed the work her organization is doing on Good Morning San Diego.