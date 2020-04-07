Jewish Family Service is providing food, meals and transportation to San Diegans in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) has expanded its most vital programs to serve families and individuals of all faiths, background and ages, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and wants San Diegans to know: Food, meals and transportation are available for those in critical need.

Joining KUSI News by phone to talk more about these programs is the CEO of Jewish Family Service, Michael Hopkins.

Hopkins said last year, Jewish Family Service helped nearly 40,000 people, and they are even expanding their programs.

Available services:

Food-mobile: Expanded home-delivery meal service for homebound seniors and disabled adults. Deliveries may include hot/ready-to-eat meals, frozen meals and groceries to create home-cooked meals. For more information or to get help, call 858-637-3210.

Drive-Thru Food Assistance: Those in critical need can pick up bags of fresh and non-perishable food via a new drive-thru service at the JFS Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus at 8804 Balboa Avenue every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment needed.

On the Go: Older adults and/or their caregivers can schedule rides to the grocery store or medical appointments. Rides are provided by volunteer drivers and through rideshare service Lyft via JFS’s On the Go Navigator service. For more information or to request a ride, call 858-637-3210.