Jewish Family Service of San Diego serving people of all faiths

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jewish Family Service of San Diego has expanded its most vital programs to serve families and individuals of all faiths, background and ages, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is urging those in critical need to get help from them.

Services include food delivery and pickup for those in crisis and transportation for older adults and their caregivers.

