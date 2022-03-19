Jewish Federation of San Diego County developing new solutions to fight poverty in the Jewish community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jewish Federation of San Diego County has been working to develop and implement new solutions to fight poverty in San Diego’s Jewish community.

Darren Schwartz, Chief Program Officer at Jewish Federation of San Diego County joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how the organization has been fighting poverty in San Diego’s Jewish community.

A campaign has been launched to help more people access millions available in earned income tax credit.

Problems have been identified by a monthly working group on Jewish poverty and sustainability.