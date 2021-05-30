Jewish Federation of San Diego County welcomes new Interim Chief Executive Officer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jewish Federation of San Diego County has appointed a new Interim Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Gantwerk.

Michael Jeser, who previously held Gantwerk’s role, has decided to shift his attention to his health and his family.

In her new role, Gantwerk has identified three critical needs for residents of their partner region, Sha’ar HaNegev, such as respite and therapeutic support, reconstruction and emergency equipment, and relocation costs.

Any donations to help these causes in their partner region will be much appreciated.

To help support The Jewish Federation of San Diego, visit www.JewishInSanDiego.org/givenow

To learn more about the rise in anti-Semitism, visit www.actagainstantisemitism.org