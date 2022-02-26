Jewish Federation of San Diego launches relief campaign for Ukraine

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Jewish Federation of San Diego County is coordinating to send emergency relief aid to the people of Ukraine.

Heidi Gantwerk, President & Chief Executive Officer at the Jewish Federation of San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the aid her organization is providing.

Some 200,000 Jews are in the region of Ukraine and the federation is closely monitoring the situation with their global partners.

Currently their emergency campaign is underway and they are looking for donations to assist in the following services:

• Maintaining critical welfare services

• Emergency aliyah and community security

• Temporary housing for those in transit

• Stockpiling goods

• Satellite phones to ensure communication

• Ensuring staff at Jewish school are safe and prepared to respond

• Medical staff supports

To donate, click here.