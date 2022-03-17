Jewish holiday Purim celebrates Jews being saved from genocide in Persia





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jewish holiday Purim is meant to be a joyous day that celebrates the Jews being saved from a threatened massacre in ancient Persia.

This year, many Jewish religious leaders are seeing Purim as having a deeper meaning amid Russia’s aggressive invasion in Ukraine, a country with hundreds of thousands of Jews.

Rabbi Devorah Marcus from the Temple Emanu-el joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the deeper meaning of Purim amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.