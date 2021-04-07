Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing a new focus to the cause of supporting America’s military families. The first lady has announced the next chapter for a decade-old military family support program that she and then-first lady Michelle Obama led during the Obama administration.

Jill Biden says the relaunched Joining Forces will focus on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for military families, education for the more than 2 million children of enlisted parents and veterans, and the overall health and well-being of these families.

Also on Wednesday, she visited the Military OneSource call center, a Defense Department operation that provides 24/7 support to service members and their families.