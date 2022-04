Jill Galvez campaigns for Chula Vista Mayor in 2022 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are a little more than two months out from Chula Vista’s Mayoral Election, and multiple candidates are vying for the position.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Councilmember Jill Galvez, who is running for Chula Vista Mayor in the coming election, about her campaign.

You can find her campaign website HERE