Jim Bottrell: The housing market has stabilized, and it’s a seller’s market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The housing market in San Diego has seen all-time highs in recent years, but prices have dropped consistently since June of 2022.

Real Estate Agent Jim Bottrell believes the market has stabilized, and will remain a seller’s market until interest rates drop back into the 2-3% range.

Bottrell joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss San Diego’s housing market.