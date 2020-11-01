Jim DeBello on final campaign days for congress CA-52

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businessman Jim DeBello is the Republican candidate running against Democrat Representative Scott Peters to in the race for the 52nd Congressional District.

DeBello says he is the pro-business candidate and believes he can bring his success in the private sector to Washington D.C. to help his potential constituents in San Diego.

DeBello says economic recovery from the coronavirus will be one of his top priorities.

He discussed all of this in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.