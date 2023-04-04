Jim Desmond calls on Nathan Fletcher to resign immediately





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has released a video calling on disgraced Supervisor Nathan Fletcher “to resign immediately.”

Fletcher announced his resignation would be effective at the end of his medical treatment, forcing his office to clarify that day would be May 15, 2023, but Desmond and many others don’t believe that is quick enough.

Fletcher’s resignation comes as a result of a lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee alleging “sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.”

Desmond says Fletcher should not be getting paid by the taxpayers until May 15 while he is in rehab. Explaining, “San Diego County faces many pressing issues, including homelessness, affordable housing, and inflation. Mr. Fletcher’s actions are causing unneeded distractions, and his resignation should be effective immediately.”

Desmond then goes on to clarify what happens after Fletcher’s resignation, and what the options are on picking a replacement to represent District 4.

