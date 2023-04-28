Jim Desmond: Housing First doesn’t work, we need new tools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One in every three homeless individuals lives in California. The Housing First model requires programs to offer housing to these individuals with few prerequisites. Consequentially, according to Supervisor Jim Desmond, drug addicts and the mentally ill fall in and out of temporary housing situations without receiving the help they need to become self-sufficient.

The state of California only allots state funding to programs that adhere to the Housing First model. This has brought the county’s approach to a stalemate.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the Housing First model and the issues it poses to temporary housing programs.