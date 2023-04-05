Jim Desmond: If Fletcher was in any other profession, he would already be gone





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Fletcher is allegedly in rehab out-of-state while San Diegans continue to deal with the weight of the sexual assault lawsuit against him that surfaced last month.

Fletcher said he will resign on May 15. Several public officials have called for him to instead resign immediately.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Supervisor Jim Desmond who said Fletcher would have been gone “the next day” in any other profession.