Jim Desmond looks at future of San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A health executive and the mayor of Poway were leading Wednesday in their bids to claim open seats on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, while an incumbent was voted out.

District 1 board members Greg Cox and District 2’s Dianne Jacob are both termed out, meaning the board will have at least two new members.

Nora Vargas has an early lead in the race to replace Cox, securing 55% of the vote to 45% for state Sen. Ben Hueso.

The District 2 race, meanwhile, had Poway Mayor Steve Vaus with a narrow 50.3% to 49.7% lead over fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Joel Anderson.

In the District 3 race, challenger Terra Lawson-Remer — a Democrat who served as a senior adviser in the Obama administration — defeated incumbent Kristin Gaspar, a Republican elected in 2016.

District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the changes coming to the board of supervisors.