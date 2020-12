Jim Desmond on supporting local businesses during stay at home orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More businesses across the county are staying open despite governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders.

Currently, restaurants in regions around the state that are under a stay-at-home order are required to close indoor and outdoor dining, including Southern California.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond visited with some of those owners he joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about how they’re coping